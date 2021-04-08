Two more Covid cases confirmed in Phuket

Phuket health chief Dr Koosak Kookiatkul confirms two more Covid-19 infections on the island province, at a press conference in Phuket on Thursday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Two more Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Phuket, both patients infected at a local pub.

Phuket health chief Koosak Kookiatkul said on Thursday the two people visited the Illuzion Patong pub.

The new infections raised the number of cases reported recently in the island province to 10. One of them was linked to a pub in Thong Lor area of Bangkok.

Dr Kookiat gave details of the eight other cases.

The first was a 29-year-old receptionist at Kristal Club in Thonglor. Her condition was not severe and she was being treated at a private hospital in Phuket. Twelve people came into contact with her and all were quarantined, he said.

The second was a 38-year-old male official. He had visited a fighting cock arena, a massage parlour and a pub. His condition was not severe and he was being treated at Vachira Phuket Hospital. There were 52 people deemed at high risk, and 10 of them had already been quarantined. Officials were tracking down the others, the Phuket health chief said.

The third case was the wife of the infected official. Her condition was also not severe and she was being treated at Vachira Phuket Hospital. Two people came into close contact with her and they were deemed at high risk.

The fourth was the couple's son. He was being treated at the same hospital as his parents. Sixty-one people were at high risk of infection, all school classmates. They had undergone Covid-tests and were awaiting results.

The fifth and sixth cases were a married couple who lived in Thong Lor area of Bangkok and visited Phuket on April 2. They went to Illuzion pub and Café Del Mar on the island province. The couple later tested positive and sought treatment at Bangkok Phuket Hospital. Thirty-four people visiting the two entertainment venues were at high risk.

The seventh and eighth cases were also a married couple. They went on a diving trip. The dive instructor asked them to take swab tests and the results came back positive.

They were being treated at Vachira Phuket Hospital. Officials were tracking down people who had been in close contact with them