New Kanchanaburi case linked to Bangkok cluster

A nurse administers a Covid-19 vaccine on a health volunteer at Phaholpholphayuhasena Hospital in Muang district, Kanchanaburi, on Monday. A total of 100 frontline health volunteers wait in line to get shots at the public hospital. (File photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A new Covid-19 case in this central region province has been found linked to a new cluster of bars and pubs in Bangkok.

The Kanchanaburi public health office on Thursday revealed the timeline of a 31-year-old physical education teacher at Kanchanaburi Rajabhat University’s Demonstration School. He tested positive on Wednesday.

On March 26, he worked at the school in Muang district of Kanchanaburi.

On the following day, he and his friends went to There Bar & Garden beer bar on Khao San Road and later went to Dollar Pub along Liab Thang Duan Ram Intra Road in Bangkok. He stayed at a hotel in Lat Phrao area.

On March 28, he returned to his house in Kanchanaburi.

Over the next two days, he worked at the school and had lunch at its canteen. In the evening, he bought food at shops along Kaeng Sian intersection to eat at home.

On March 31, he developed a fever and a cough.

On the next day, he worked at the school and had a dinner with friends at a restaurant in front of the provincial public hall.

On April 2, he went to work at the school. In the evening, he had dinner with friends at a food shop on Saeng Chuto Road in Muang district.

On April 3-4, he stayed at home.

On Monday, he went to work at the school. At around 8pm, he sought treatment and took a Covid-19 test at a private hospital in Muang district of Kanchanaburi.

He stayed at home on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the test result came positive and he was treated at Phaholpholphayuhasena Hospital in Muang district.

The risk group based on the timeline included his policewoman girlfriend, his fellow teachers and a group of 4-5 friends who went to Bangkok with him. His friends took tests at Nopparat Hospital in Bangkok but the results were not known yet.

In the second wave of the outbreak, Kanchanaburi reported nine cases, all of whom had contracted the disease in other areas.