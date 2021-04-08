All 36 Chiang Mai cases linked to bars, pubs

Police inspect a pub in Chiang Mai on Wednesday night. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Thirty-six new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Chiang Mai, raising cases linked to infections at local entertainment venues to 47 in four days.

The Chiang Mai communicable disease control panel on Thursday reported that there were 36 new cases in this northern province, bringing the total infections to 116.

The new cluster of infections at local entertainment places jumped to 47 cases in four days and all have been hospitalised, said the panel.

Of 2,288 at-risk people who had been tested, 2,262 were cleared and the remaining 26 are awaiting the results.

Provincial authorities on Thursday ordered a 14-day closure of six entertainment venues where the infections were found.

The six are Warm Up Café, Ground, Living Machine, DC Chiang Mai, Tha Chang Café and Infinity Club.

Chiang Mai is on the list of 41 provinces where all entertainment venues will be ordered to close for at least two weeks from Friday to contain the outbreak.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said in Bangkok on Thursday that all bars, pubs and clubs in 41 provinces would be closed for at least two weeks.

The Chiang Mai provincial public health office on Thursday urged those who visited the six entertainment places to take Covid-19 tests at hospitals near their houses. They could also take nasal swab tests at mobile testing units in front of Warm Up Café from 9.30am to 3pm between April 8 and 9, according to the Chiang Mai public relations Facebook page.