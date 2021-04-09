10 more staff infected at Rajvithi Hospital
Medical services reduced, suspended
published : 9 Apr 2021 at 11:19
writer: Online Reporters
The management of Rajvithi Hospital said late on Thursday night that 10 more staff members had caught Covid-19, and asked people not to visit the hospital unless it was really necessary.
The announcement said a surgeon at the hospital tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, and the 10 new cases there were people who had been in close contact with the doctor.
A number of personnel at the hospital had gone into quarantine and as a consequence some services had to be reduced and others suspended.
The announcement advised people not visit the hospital for the time being, unless it was really necessary.