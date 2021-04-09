10 more staff infected at Rajvithi Hospital

Section
Thailand
General

Medical services reduced, suspended

published : 9 Apr 2021 at 11:19

writer: Online Reporters

A nurse straightens the sheets on a bed in a ward for Covid-19 patients at Rajavithi Hospital in March last year. The hospital, one of the country’s largest and best equipped, was chosen to set standards for state-run hospitals in the transfer and screening of Covid-19 patients. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)
The management of Rajvithi Hospital said late on Thursday night that 10 more staff members had caught Covid-19, and asked people not to visit the hospital unless it was really necessary.

The announcement said a surgeon at the hospital tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, and the 10 new cases there were people who had been in close contact with the doctor.

A number of personnel at the hospital had gone into quarantine and as a consequence some  services had to be reduced and others suspended.

The announcement advised people not visit the hospital for the time being, unless it was really necessary.


