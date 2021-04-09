Korat reports 17 new Covid-19 cases

The Nakhon Ratchasima communicable disease control panel on Friday reports 11 new more Covid-19 cases. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Eleven new Covid-19 cases were reported in Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday morning, many linked to entertainment venues in Bangkok and Chon Buri.

This is in addition to the six new Covid-19 cases, four of them linked to nightspots in Bangkok, reported late on Thursday night by the Nakhon Ratchasima communicable disease control committee.

Provincial public health chief Narinrat Pitchayakhamin said on Friday that most of the 17 new infections were linked to entertainment venues in Ratchada and Thong Lor areas in Bangkok and in Chon Buri province.

Timelines of the 11 newest cases were still being finalised, Dr Narinrat said.

The six cases announced on Thursday were a 32-year-old man, and five women, aged 52, 32, 27, 23 and 22 years.

The first five patients lived in Muang district and the sixth in Pak Thong Chai district. Most of the infections were traced to the Bangkok cluster.

Four of them were linked directly to Bangkok nightspots. The other two had been in close contact with a relative in Nonthaburi who was later confirmed infected.

Provincial governor Wichian Chantaranothai signed an order that people arriving from five at-risk provinces - Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan and Nakhon Pathom - to report to community leaders or public health volunteers within 12 hours.

They are not to visit crowded places such as shopping malls, tourist sites, entertainment places and markets. Offenders face legal action, he said.