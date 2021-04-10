Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Bars, pubs closed for a fortnight
Thailand
General

Bars, pubs closed for a fortnight

published : 10 Apr 2021 at 04:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Pubs, bars and massage parlours in 41 provinces were ordered to shut their doors for two weeks from Saturday, as the latest coronavirus outbreak gains momentum nationwide.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesman announced yesterday that all entertainment places in the targeted provinces must close until April 23, an order endorsed in a CCSA meeting yesterday and approved by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The targeted provinces include Bangkok and popular holiday destinations such as Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Kanchanaburi, Surat Thani, Lampang, Tak and Phetchabun.

Although the 36 other provinces survived the closure order, the CCSA has left the decision to close all places deemed at risk of spreading Covid-19 to provincial governors and provincial communicable disease committees.

"That means changes could be possible," said CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin.

The widespread nightlife shutdown came as the country registered 559 new cases, 214 of them in connection with the Bangkok pubs cluster that has spread to 18 provinces.

"The figures continue to go up," Dr Taweesilp said, adding that the CCSA would allow governors to propose the reopening of entertainment places if they were considered safe, but the final call remained with the prime minister.

Law enforcement officers are also allowed to investigate disease control measures in at-risk businesses and can warn the operators and get their acts together if they wanted to stay open. Officers can also propose that the CCSA closes them, he said.

Businesses other than entertainment venues can remain open but strict health measure must be conducted. If they violate any order, their businesses can also be closed down, he said.

The closure has targeted the entertainment business after a new infection cluster was linked to bars in the Thong Lor area.

New cases linked to entertainment venues in that area from April 3-8 have leapt to 399 out of 3,112 tested. Another 1,075 tests are awaiting results.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration previously closed 196 entertainment venues in three districts -- Klong Toey, Watthana and Bang Khae -- from April 6-9 but could not prevent the latest wave spreading nationwide.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Not in the mood

The new Covid-19 outbreak is expected to cut tourism receipts by half during the Songkran festival after many provinces have voluntarily imposed a 14-day quarantine.

09:00
Life

DMX, rap's explosive, tortured star, dies at 50

NEW YORK: DMX, the hardcore hip-hop star whose raw, snarling raps chronicled the struggles of the American street and his own inner pain, has died. He was 50 years old.

08:45
Thailand

Covid impact

An estimated 50,000 people poured out of Bangkok on buses to their home provinces on Friday, about half the predicted figure for the traditional Songkran rush.

08:33