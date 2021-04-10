PTT executive tests positive, head office closed

The Bangkok head office of oil and gas company PTT was shut on Friday after an executive tested positive for the coronavirus.

Worapong Nakchatree. the director of PTT's Covid-19 monitoring and surveillance centre, on Friday confirmed the infection at the building in Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.

The executive was tested after he learned that one of the delegates at a March 29 meeting of the Federations of Thai Industries had contracted the virus.

All executives and employees who worked closely with the infected executive would be told to self-quarantine for 14 days, the director said, and all those working at PTT head office would be told to work from home until April 25.

"The company has disinfected its buildings according to the standards of the Public Health Ministry," Mr Worapong said.

PTT's general shareholders' meeting yesterday used virtual conferencing tools to allow board members and executives still in quarantine to attend the meeting remotely.

Bangkok Bank has announced that one of the counter staff at its branch in Big C Tiwanon, Nonthaburi had been infected with Covid-19 on April 8. The branch has been ordered shut from April 8-13 for disinfection.

The Nation Multimedia Group announced yesterday that two of its employees had also tested positive for Covid-19 and their sections had been temporarily closed for disinfection.

The two people have been hospitalised and health officials are analysing their recent movements.

Work colleagues who had been in close contact with them have been advised to take a Covid-19 test and self-quarantine for 14 days.

Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok has also announced that 10 people who had been in close contact with an infected doctor tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Several hospital staff have since self-quarantined, resulting in some services being cut or postponed, and outpatients are being not to visit the hospital for the time being, unless it is really necessary.

A worker at Thai Rath TV tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and is now in home quarantine.

Close associates have been told to self-quarantine for 14 days and work from home.