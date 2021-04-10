Heavy traffic in Korat as Songkran trips begin

Traffic is heavy at several sections of the Northeast-bound Mittraphp Highway in Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday as Songkran revellers begin trips to their provinces during the long holiday amid rising Covid-19 infections. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Traffic on Mittraphap Highway to Nakhon Ratchasima province has been congested in Pak Chong and Sikhiu districts as people begin trips to their hometowns.

Traffic jams were reported at several sections of the gateway to the Northeast at around 9.30am on Saturday, the first day of the Songkran holiday.

In Pak Chong district, highway police opened more lanes to ease the flow at three locations in tambon Klang Dong — from kilometre markers 17-42, 47-51 and 161-163 — where vehicles were moving at a snail’s pace.

On a 36km section of the new motorway between Bang Pa-in and Nakhon Ratchasima, a lot of traffic was reported between Pak Chong and Sikhiu after the section had been opened for trial from April 9-19 to ease congestion during the Songkran festival.

At least 400,000-500,000 vehicles on average are expected on both inbound and outbound lanes of Mittraphap on each of the six-day holiday ending Thursday.

Earlier, Area 2 Highway Office director Chitpol Lao-an said the section of the new motorway could accomodate about 40,000 vehicles per day, relieving the traffic problem during the festival.

Traffic on Mittraphap Highway heading to Nakhon Ratchasima is heavy on Saturday morning. Special lanes are opened to relieve traffic on the main road to the Northeast. (Video by Prasit Tangprasert)