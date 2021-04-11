Many will skip Songkran activities: poll

Many people say they plan to skip activities to celebrate this year's Songkran festival or are uncertain whether to join them while the number of Covid-19 infections is on the rise, according the result of an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,324 people throughout the country from April 3-9 to sound out their opinions after the government announced that while the traditional aspects of Songkran should be maintained, the "new normal" practices to prevent the Covid-19 spreading must be observed.



Asked whether they would take part in acitivities organised locally, 43.88% said "no"; 33.31% were uncertain; and 22.81% said they would join in.



Asked what they would do to maintain the Songkran tradition during the pandemic, with each respondent allowed to choose more than one answer, 64.82% would perform a "rod nam dam hua" ceremony for elderly people in their families only; 63.28% would stay home and spend the time with familiy members; 53.66% would make merit by giving alms to monks; 52.50% would bathe their own Buddha statues; and 37.64% would conserve Thai traditions.



On individual spending during this year's Songkran, 55.86% said it would not be over 3,000 baht; 25.49% said it would be 3,001-5,000 baht; and 18.65% said it would be over 5,000 baht. The average expected expenditure was 4,183.57 baht.