Many will skip Songkran activities: Suan Dusit Poll

Many people say they would skip acitivities to celebrate this year's Songkran festival or are not certain whether to join them while the number of Covid-19 infections is on the rise, according the result of an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,324 people throughout the country on April 3-9 to sound out their opinions after the government announced that while the traditional aspects of Songkran should be maintained the "new normal" practice to prevent the Covid-19 spreading must be observed.



Asked whether they would take part in acitivities organised locally, 43.88% said "no"; 33.31% were uncertain; and, 22.81% said they would.



Asked what they would do to maintain the Songkran tradition during the pandemic, with each respondent allowed to give more than one answer, 64.82% would perform a "rod nam dam hua" ceremony for senior people in their families only; 63.28% would stay home and spend the time with families; 53.66% would make merits by giving alms to monks; 52.50% would bath their own Buddha statues; and, 37.64% would conserve Thai traditions.



On individual spending during this year's Songkran, 55.86% said it would not be over 3,000 baht; 25.49% said it would be 3,001-5,000 baht; and, 18.65% said it would be over 5,000 baht. The estimate was 4,183.57 baht.