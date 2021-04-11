King offers condolences to Queen Elizabeth II

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, wearing their Order of the Garter robes, ride in an open-topped carriage to Windsor Castle following the Garter Ceremony, June 18, 2001. (Reuters photo)

His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn has sent a message of condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom on the death of her husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The message, released by the Royal Household Bureau, reads:



“In Thailand, we all join the people of Great Britain in mourning this great loss, a sense of loss being shared by peoples around the world, whose lives have been touched and enriched by His Royal Highness’ enduring legacies in their diversity.



We still recall, with much pride and warmth, the two historic state visits made by Your Majesty in 1972 and 1996, with His Royal Highness at your side, as guests of my beloved father, His late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Just as important to the people of Thailand was how His Royal Highness wished, during his later visits on behalf of the World Wildlife Fund, to share with them his love of nature and passion for the environment, thus inspiring a number of essential projects of conservation.



May I, on behalf of the people of Thailand, express to Your Majesty, the Royal Family and the British people our heartfelt sympathy and condolences for this truly grievous loss.”