Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
King offers condolences to Queen Elizabeth II
Thailand
General

King offers condolences to Queen Elizabeth II

published : 11 Apr 2021 at 15:04

writer: Online Reporters

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, wearing their Order of the Garter robes, ride in an open-topped carriage to Windsor Castle following the Garter Ceremony, June 18, 2001. (Reuters photo)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, wearing their Order of the Garter robes, ride in an open-topped carriage to Windsor Castle following the Garter Ceremony, June 18, 2001. (Reuters photo)

His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn has sent a message of condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom on the death of her husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The message, released by the Royal Household Bureau, reads:

“In Thailand, we all join the people of Great Britain in mourning this great loss, a sense of loss being shared by peoples around the world, whose lives have been touched and enriched by His Royal Highness’ enduring legacies in their diversity.

We still recall, with much pride and warmth, the two historic state visits made by Your Majesty in 1972 and 1996, with His Royal Highness at your side, as guests of my beloved father, His late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Just as important to the people of Thailand was how His Royal Highness wished, during his later visits on behalf of the World Wildlife Fund, to share with them his love of nature and passion for the environment, thus inspiring a number of essential projects of conservation.

May I, on behalf of the people of Thailand, express to Your Majesty, the Royal Family and the British people our heartfelt sympathy and condolences for this truly grievous loss.”

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
World

Manila to loosen quarantine curbs from Monday

MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has approved placing the capital region and four adjacent provinces under a less restrictive community quarantine status from April 12, his spokesman said on Sunday.

15:31
Thailand

King offers condolences to Queen Elizabeth II

His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn has sent a message of condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom on the death of her husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

15:04
World

Myanmar's post-coup civilian death toll climbs past 700

YANGON: A security guard was wounded in a bomb blast outside a military-owned bank in Myanmar's second-biggest city Sunday morning, as the civilian death toll from the junta's brutal crackdown on dissent topped more than 700 at the weekend.

14:45