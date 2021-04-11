Covid hotspot club managers in Bangkok jailed 2 months

A motorcyclist drives past Krystal Club, one of the Covid-19 hotspots, in Thong Lor area on Wednesday. (Photo by Somchai Poomlard)

The managers of Krystal Club and Emerald Club in Bangkok's Thong Lor area, where a new wave of Covid-19 in the country allegedly began, have been each sentenced to two months in jail without suspension, Metropolitan Police Sub-division 5 commander Pol Maj Gen Sopon Sarapat revealed on Sunday.

He said the Bangkok South Kwaeng Court delivered the sentence on Friday after finding them guilty of violating the emergency decree and the Entertainment Place Act of 1978.



A police committee is to consider proposing the closure of the venues for five years, if they were found to have opened beyond the time limit, allowed solicitation for prostitution to take place on the premises and operated without a licence, Pol Maj Gen Sopon added.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration earlier ordered pubs, bars and clubs in Bangkok connected with the latest outbreak to close for 14 days.



Eighteen officers at Thong Lor police station, all of them responsible for patrolling public areas, have been infected with Covid-19.



Doctors suspected that while on patrol at these entertainment places the officers, although wearing face masks, might not be have worn gloves while performing their duties. They might then have been infected by touching their faces.



The Metropolitan Police Bureau has logged 56 infections among its officers and staff, and a further 38 had been ordered to go into isolation, Pol Maj Gen Sopon said.