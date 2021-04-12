NHSO hotline to handle bed inquiries

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered the National Health Security Office (NHSO) to make use of its hotline to help Covid-19 patients find beds at their nearest medical facilities, as infections shot up in recent days.

NHSO secretary-general Jadet Thammathat-Aree said on Sunday Mr Anutin has directed the Department of Medical Services (DMS) and the Emergency Medical Institute (EMI) to use the National Health Security Office's 1330 hotline to receive emergency calls from Covid-19 patients who are looking for facilities which could take them in.

Patients and others who are seeking further information on Covid treatment facilities can also call the DMS' hotline at 1668.

Dr Jadet said DMS will keep the NHSO updated on the number of beds available at hospitals so its hotline operators can answer each inquiry.

"Those who have tested positive for Covid-19 and are searching for a treatment facility should not hesitate to contact the NHSO's hotline, which is open around the clock," he said.

In response to the surging number of Covid-19 cases in the capital, the Public Health Ministry had joined hands with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, police, Defence Ministry and private hospitals to set up field hospitals, which will further increase the number of beds in the city to help cope with increasing demand.

"The hotlines are ready to coordinate with field hospitals over the availability of beds," Dr Jadet said, adding hotline operators can also send ambulances to pick up Covid-19 patients, to ensure a smoother and more secure patient transfer.

Private hospitals have blamed the shortage of beds on the government's order to immediately admit Covid-19 patients, which lead to some -- including Piyavate, Phyathai 1, Phyathai 2, Chaophya, Samitivej Srinakarin, Ramkhamhaeng, Sukhumvit, MedPark, Synphaet, BNH and Paolo Hospital Kaset hospitals -- deciding to stop offering Covid-19 tests over concerns they won't be able to accomodate the rising number of patients.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said on Saturday the government was trying to get private hospitals to resume Covid-19 testing, saying state authorities are working hard to prevent a shortage of beds.