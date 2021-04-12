30 killed, 374 injured on second day of Songkran travel campaign

Traffic on Mittaphap Highway in Nakhon Ratchasima is light on Monday after heavy congestion from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

Thirty people were killed and 374 injured in 357 road accidents throughout the country on April 11, the second day of the Songkran road safety campaign, deputy permanent secretary for the interior Ansit Samphantharat said on Monday.

The figures raised the death toll to 56 and the injured to 729 from a total of 705 accidents on April 10-11, the first two days of the campaign, said Mr Ansit, who is chairman of a sub-committee for prevention and reduction of road accidents.

Speeding caused 34.45% of Sunday's accidents, followed by drink-driving at 24.37%.



Motorcycles were involved in 87.12% of the accidents.



Most of the accidents, 26.89%, occurred between 4pm and 8pm.



Nakhon Si Thammmarat in the South and Roi-et in the Northeast recorded the highest number of accidents -- 16 each.



The provinces with the highest number of deaths -- 3 each -- were Trang and Samut Prakan.



Nakhon Si Thammarat registered the highest number injuries, 20.