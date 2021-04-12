Section
Road construction vehicles set on fire in Pattani
Thailand
General

Road construction vehicles set on fire in Pattani

published : 12 Apr 2021 at 15:36

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

A water truck was set ablaze by six men in Thung Yang Daeng district of Pattani on Monday. (Photo by Abdullah Benjakat)
A water truck was set ablaze by six men in Thung Yang Daeng district of Pattani on Monday. (Photo by Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: An excavator, a road grader and a water truck were damaged after being set on fire by a group of six men in Thung Yang Daeng district early on Monday, police said.

Pol Maj Withaya Suthirak, a Thung Yang Daeng police investigator, said the incident occurred at about 1.40am when the six men arrived on three motorcycles at a work site at Moo 1 village in tambon Nam Dam.

The work site was set up by Porn Kaew Construction Company, which had been contracted to repair roads in tambon Nam Dam by the Transport Miistry's Department of Rural Roads. The repair work began in December.

On arriving at the site, the six men forced two assistant village chiefs, Buraheng Yama and Manusi Chewae, to lie on the ground and tied their hands behind their backs. They then poured fuel on a water truck, an excavator and a road grader and set them ablaze.

The two assistant village chiefs were on security duty guarding the company's work equipment.

After setting fire to the two machines and the water truck, the six men fled.

The fire left the machines and the truck damaged.

Police were investigating to establish whether the incident was related to insurgency in the region or to business conflicts.

