Man found dead in Nan river

PHITSANULOK: The body of a man, who was reported missing three days previously, was found dead in the Nan river near Wat Chan Tawan-ok temple in Muang district on Monday afternoon.

Pol Lt Col Kamchad Chanthasen, a Muang police investigator, said the body was found by a man who lived in a rafthouse in the river.



The man, Nithikorn Ampawan, 70, said that while in his rafthouse he heard the noise of people yelling that there was a body floating in the middle of the river.



He rowed a boat from the rafthouse into the river to examine. He tied the body with a rope and pulled it to the boat landing of Wat Chan Tawan-ok and informed the police.



The body was identified by his relatives as that of Anumat Sa-ngob, 50, of Moo 9 village in tambon Bung Phra of Muang district. The relatives said they informed the police that Anumat had gone missing three days ago, leaving his motorcycle in front of Wat Ratburana temple.



They said Anumat was jobless and a habitual drinker who had no problems with anyone.



Police were investigating. The body was sent to Naresuan University Hospital for an autopsy to establish the cause of death.