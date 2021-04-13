54 killed, 373 injured on third day of Songkran holidays

A police office gathers evidence after a crash that involved six vehicles in Muang district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Monday. (Photo by Nujaree Raekrun)

Fifty-four people died and 373 were injured in 388 road accidents across the country on Monday, the third day of the Songkran road safety campaign, deputy permanent secretary for the interior Ansit Sampantarat said on Tuesday.

An average of about 55 people die on Thailand's roads every day of the year, so Monday's figure appears no higher than normal, and the previous two days' death toll lower than average. However, the actual number of deaths will be much higher since the official Songkran road safety campaign tally apparently only includes deaths at the scene of the accident; many of those injured die later.

Mr Ansit, as chairman of the Interior Ministry's sub-committee on the prevention and reduction of road accidents, said Monday's figures raised the three-day (April 10-12) death toll to 110 and the accumulated injuries to 1,099 from a total of 1,090 accidents.



On Monday, speeding caused 30.15% of the accidents, followed by drink-driving with 28.35%.



Motorcycles were involved in 87.13% of the accidents.



About 30% of the accidents occurred between 4pm and 8pm.



The highest number of accidents - 22 - was recorded in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, which also had the highest number of injuries - 21.



Sakon Nakhon and Suphan Buri recorded the highest number of deaths, 4 each.



There were 1,896 main checkpoints manned by 59,079 officials across the country. A total of 343,703 vehicles were stopped for a check and 65,929 drivers were charged with various legal offences - including 18, 210 for driving without a licence and 16,553 for not wearing a safety helmet.