15 Myanmar migrants caught

Fifteen Myanmar migrant are arrested after they illegally crossed the Kanchanaburi border to Muang district on Tuesday. (Photo by Piyarach Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Fifteen Myanmar migrants - eight men and seven women - were caught by an army patrol in a forest near Phu Nam Ron village in Muang district on Tuesday morning, an official said.

Information from village informants deployed by the Surasee Task Force led to the arrests of the illegal migrants.



The migrants were not carrying any travel or identification documents.



They said they departed from Dawei township in Myanmar on April 10 and crossed the border to Phu Nam Ron village on Tuesday morning. They had paid 10,000-15,000 baht each to Myanmar job brokers. From the village, they were to be taken on a vehicle to Suphan Buri province.



While waiting, they were rounded up by the soldiers, the official said.



The migrants had their temperatures taken before being brought to Muang police station for legal proceedings. They were initially charged with illegal entry and violating an order of the provincial communicable disease committee.



The ongoing unrest and military suppression in Myanmar was partly to blame for the continued arrivals of migrants into Thailand, the official said.