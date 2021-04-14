7 more Covid-19 infections in Ayutthaya

AYUTTHAYA: Seven more coronavirus infections have been reported in the province, raising the total to 112, governor Panu Yaemsri said on Wednesday.

Of the total, 62 have been treated and recovered and 50 are still under treatment.



Mr Panu said two well-known entertainment venues in the province were believed to be where the virus spread.



Therefore, whoever visited the two places called "Yerm" and "Steel Bar" between April 4-7 was advised to seek Covid-19 testing free of charge at a mobile testing unit at the Ruay Hai Phloen market on Rojana road in Uthai district from 9am on Wednesday, he said.



Mr Panu said the Suwan Kliew Thong market in tambon Bo Plong, Nakhon Luang district, which was frequented by the province's 89th infection had been disinfected.



The market management had been told to provide more spots for clients to take their temperatures and wash their hands, he added.