Fourth day road toll: 29 dead, 392 injured

Traffic moves through Thawi Wattana district on Sunday, as people left the capital for the Songkran holiday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Twenty-nine people were killed and 392 injured in 376 traffic accidents on Tuesday, the fourth day of the Songkran road safety campaign, interior deputy permanent secretary Ansit Sampantharat said on Wednesday.

Mr Ansit, chairman of the centre for the prevention and reduction of road accidents, said the figures raised the total number of accidents during the four days (April 10-13) to 1,465, with 152 deaths and 1,494 injuries.

The death toll, 29, was substantially down on Monday's 54 killed on the roads.

On Tuesday, speeding was blamed for 36% of accidents, followed by drink-driving, 28%.



Nearly one-third of the accidents, 32%, happened between 4pm-8pm.



Nakhon Si Thammarat in the South recorded the most accidents,16, and most injuries, 17.



The provinces with most deaths were Bangkok and Kalasin, with three each.

There were 1,913 main checkpoints manned by 59,420 officials operating across the country. A total of 350,920 vehicles were stopped for a check and 70,130 drivers were charged with various offences - including 18,950 for driving without a licence and 17,530 motorcyclists not wearing a crash helmet.



The province with the highest number of accumulated accidents was Nakhon Si Thammarat, with 65, which also recorded the most accumulated injuries, 69.



Khon Kaen in the Northeast reported the highest death toll, eight.