Army sets up 2 field hospitals

The army has set up two field hospitals in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Bangkok to reduce the burden on public hospitals across the country, says Col Sirichan Ngathong, deputy spokeswoman of the army.

An army field hospital was set up at the Thanarat military camp, in conjunction with the Fort Thanarat Hospital, to accommodate 69 Covid-19 patients from the Hua Hin Hospital and Rajamangala University of Technology's field hospital in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

Another was set up at the Army House Kiakkai, by the Army Welfare Department and Phramongkutklao Hospital, in Dusit district to accommodate 86 Covid-19 patients from Phramongkutklao Hospital.

Col Sirichan said army chief Gen Narongphan Jitkaewtae was concerned about the Covid-19 outbreak, so every unit was instructed to support hospitals by providing equipment such as beds and provide facilities to patients in each hospital after coordinating with public health agencies.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and the Royal Thai Army Medical Department were also instructed to set up field hospitals in military camps or suitable areas to accommodate patients from public hospitals.

Meanwhile, Maj Gen Siraphop Supavanich, commander of the 4th Development Division at the Rattanapol military camp in Songkhla province, has ordered the provision of 100 beds for the setting up of a field hospital in the province.

He reportedly received a request for support from the provincial public health office.

The move followed Gen Narongphan's policy to ask every soldier to sacrifice their bed for field hospitals lacking them, he said.

Also, the 4th Development Division deployed soldiers in PPE suits to disinfect Hat Yai International Airport.