Faulty brakes sparked bus blaze

Firefighters are at the bus fire scene on the Mittraphap Highway in tambon Non Sombun of Ban Hat district, Khon Kaen, on Tuesday. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)

A brake system failure was to blame for a fatal bus accident in Khon Kaen that killed five people and injured 12 others on Tuesday.

The tragedy occurred about 12.30am on the Mittraphap Highway near Nong Kham in tambon Non Sombun when a Bangkok-bound double-decker bus with 33 people on board burst into flames.

Survivors told police a rear tyre burst and caught fire as the bus was passing Nong Kham. The fire spread to the engine compartment and the entire bus was soon engulfed in flames.

A Department of Land Transport (DLT) accident investigation report says the brake system failed, overheated and caused the tyre to explode. Hot rubber pieces then landed on the valve of an NGV cylinder causing a gas leak.

The driver, Patsadee Kham-on, 48, has been charged with reckless driving causing death and injuries.

On Friday, Khon Kaen governor Somsak Jangtrakul said the provincial land transport office fined 407 Pattana Tour Co, the owner of the bus, for using the substandard bus.