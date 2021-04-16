No curfew, gatherings banned for 2 weeks

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, elaborates on Covid-19 control measures that will take effect for two weeks starting on Sunday, at Government House in Bangkok on Friday. (Screenshot)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Friday decided not to impose a curfew but banned gatherings and risk activities for two weeks from Sunday to control the disease.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said that the centre dismissed the idea of a curfew because it would affect people's incomes, especially those at the grassroots' level.

Instead, it decided to close schools and educational institutions, except international schools which had to organise examinations, he said.

Also banned are any activities where more than 50 people gather, except approved activities including those at quarantine venues.

Entertainment and service places including pubs, bars, karaoke shops and massage parlours are closed.

Besides, CCSA declared 18 provinces red or maximum Covid-19 control zones. They are Bangkok, Khon Kaen, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Tak, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phuket, Rayong, Songkhla, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Sa Kaeo, Suphan Buri and Udon Thani.

In these provinces, dining at restaurants is allowed until 9pm and sales of takeaways at 11pm. "This is to keep businesses alive," Dr Taweesilp said. Consumption of alcoholic beverages are banned at restaurants.

Shopping centres, department stores and community malls will close at 9pm and the number of their visitors must be limited. They are not allowed to organise promotional events or open amusement parks and game arcades.

Convenience stores, supermarkets, flea markets and walking streets will close from 11pm to 4am.

Sports fields, exercise venues, gymnasiums and fitness clubs must close at 9pm. Sports competitions are permitted with limited numbers of spectators.

The remaining 59 provinces have been designated orange or control zones where restaurants can open for dining and sales until 11pm. Consumption of alcoholic beverages are also banned.

Department stores, shopping centres and community malls will close at 9pm and the number of their visitors must be limited. They are also prohibited from organising promotional events or running amusement parks and game arcades.

In the orange zones, there were no restrictions at convenience stores, supermarkets, flea markets, walking streets and venues for sports and exercises.

Provincial authorities were also allowed to impose disease-control measures in their areas as they see fit.

CCSA asked people to delay holding parties. Employers are urged to let staff work outside offices, alternate working days or implement other measures to prevent infection.

Besides, CCSA ordered health, administrative and security authorities to find locations suitable to set up field hospitals and quarantine facilities, possibly at schools, hotels, auditoriums and private properties, Dr Taweesilp said.