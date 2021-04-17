Provinces step up curbs to slow Covid

Chiang Mai, Phuket and Pattaya intensified their Covid-19 control measures to slow the spread of the virus.

The Chiang Mai provincial communicable disease control committee has advised people to avoid travelling to five districts considered as the Covid-19 hotspots. The five districts are Muang, San Sai, Hang Dong, Saraphi and San Kamphaeng where the caseload exceeds 50.

It has also imposed a ban on activities with more than 50 people and prohibited the serving of alcoholic beverages in restaurants. Self-services are not allowed in buffet restaurants which are required to deploy staff to serve food and drinks.

The private sector is also urged to adopt the work-from-home policy until April 30 as Chiang Mai province hopes the stringent measures will be able to contain the coronavirus in two weeks.

People who fail to comply with the measures, effective from April 15 onward, are subject to a two-year jail term and/or a fine of 40,000 baht under the communicable disease control law.

In Phuket, deputy governor Piyapong Chuwong said all schools in the province are instructed to switch to online classes. While schools are allowed to organise exams, they must put in place stringent anti-Covid-19 measures.

He said teams from the Emergency Operation Centre will also be dispatched to hotels and make sure that guests fully comply with the disease control measures.

Meanwhile, Pattaya mayor Sontaya Kunplome has announced major traditional events related to Songkran set for tomorrow and Monday will be cancelled due to potential overcrowding. They are the famous Wan Lai Naklua Festival, aka Pattaya Flowing Day, and Kong Khao ritual which is a local tradition of offering to spirits.

The Pattaya Music Festival, earlier set for late April, has also been postponed indefinitely.

However, the kite festival and SME Connext goods expo would be allowed to go on until Monday as planned as they are held on the beach, not in enclosed areas, and social distancing can be observed.