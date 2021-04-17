155 new Covid-19 cases in Chon Buri

A community in Chon Buri province is quiet, following a report of 155 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, many of which were linked to entertainment venues. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: A total of 155 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Chon Buri province on Saturday, many of which were linked to entertainment places, bringing the total in the new round of the outbreak this month to 1,065 cases.

Of the new cases, 45 were found to have contracted the disease from entertainment places — Flintstone pub (2), other pubs, karaoke shops and other entertainment venues in Pattaya and Sattahip (42) and an entertainment venue in Bangkok (1), according to the provincial public health office on Saturday.

Another 27 cases were in contact with previously confirmed cases and the remaining 83 cases were being investigated.

Health officials on Saturday began tracking 574 people who came into contact with the infected people. The officials also proactively tested 472 people in communities.

Since the outbreak early this month, the eastern province has reported 1,065 cases. Of them, 1,057 remained at hospitals and eight have recovered and been discharged.

Chon Buri is one of 18 provinces declared by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) as red or maximum-control zones.

The 17 others are Bangkok, Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai, Tak, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phuket, Rayong, Songkhla, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Sa Kaeo, Suphan Buri and Udon Thani.