Covid outbreak closes Ayutthaya shrimp market

At least 17 infections linked to site, where 300 workers will be tested on Sunday

Volunteers clean up the Central Shrimp Market in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district of Ayutthaya on Saturday. Some 300 market workers will be tested on Sunday after at least 17 Covid infections were linked to the site. (Photo: Sunthon Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: The Central Shrimp Market in Ayutthaya has been ordered closed until Sunday after at least 17 people were believed to have contracted Covid-19 from people working there.

Health officials will conduct coronavirus tests at the market on Sunday, targeting some 300 people who work there. All shops and stalls there will be closed for the day, said the provincial administration organisation, which supervises the site.

Several trucks were deployed on Saturday to spray disinfectant at the shrimp market, which covers more than 10 rai in tambon Hantra of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district, said Chatchai Kittichai, leader of the Ayutthaya volunteer team.

Local authorities and operators of more than 100 shops sought help from the team to clean up the market and spray disinfectant, he said.

The shrimp market covers more than 10 rai in tambon Hantra of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district in Ayutthaya. (Photo: Sunthon Pongpao)

Ayutthaya reported 32 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing total infections in the new round of the outbreak to 163. Of the total, 62 have recovered and 101 remained in hospitals, according to the provincial public relations office.

The nationwide Covid case total passed 40,000 on Saturday, with 1,547 new infections reported.

Ayutthaya’s Central Shrimp Market is a tourist site and a hub of popular seafood restaurants, particularly for grilled shrimp and fish. Employees of some seafood restaurants and vendors have reportedly contracted the disease from two infected workers. This was considered a cluster of infections, said a source familiar with the case.