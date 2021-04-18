Department of Medical Services chief urges hospital care for Covid-19 cases

The Department of Medical Services (DMS) is urging those who have tested positive for Covid-19 to seek treatment at hospitals, amid growing concerns about spreading the virus to vulnerable family members.

The advice came in response to a widely-shared YouTube clip which showed a Covid-positive patient sharing her advice and experience of self-quarantining at home.

In one of the videos, the person suggested that Covid-19 infections can be treated at home by using herbal medicines, which she claimed helped with her symptoms when she caught the virus during the country's first wave of outbreaks.

DMS director-general, Somsak Akksilp, asked those who have tested positive to isolate in hospitals, as the majority of infections found in the third wave were asymptomatic at the beginning.

"Most patients didn't show symptoms and became visibly worse until the virus have severely affected their lungs," Dr Somsak said.

While self-quarantining at home, patients may spread the virus to other family members, especially the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, he said, before adding the waste of Covid-positive individuals also poses a transmission risk.

"Self-quarantining is a demanding task, it isn't just staying home and putting your mask on -- it requires full disclosure of information, and great oversight on the state's part to monitor each patient's condition," he said.

"It also causes concern among other residents, especially in condominiums, so it's better to go to a hospital."

He said the Ministry of Public Health and other agencies have prepared 23,000 beds across the country, not counting the ones in field hospitals.

He urged anyone who just tested positive for Covid-19 to contact the DMS' 1668 hotline between 8am-10pm, National Health Security Office's 1330 hotline, the Narenthorn EMS Center 1669 hotline or via "@Sabaideebot" Line.