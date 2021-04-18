Section
Covid-19 tests at Ayutthaya central shrimp market
Thailand
General

Covid-19 tests at Ayutthaya central shrimp market

published : 18 Apr 2021 at 09:43

writer: Sunthorn Pongpao

AYUTTHAYA: People who visited the Central Shrimp Market in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district during March 30-April 15 are urged to get a Covid-19 test at the market on Sunday from 8.00am-2.00pm free of charge, provincial governor Panu Yaemsri announced.

The market has been ordered closed since Saturday after at least 17 people were reported to have contracted the virus from people working there.

A major clean up of the market was carried out on Saturday, with trucks deployed to spray disinfectant in the area which covers about 10 rai.

Mr Panu said health officials will conduct coronavirus tests at the market on Sunday, targeting some 300 people who work there as well as other people and tourists who visited the place during March 30-April 15.

The market which is located at kilometre marker 22 on the Bangkok-bound side of Highway 32 in tambon Hantra is widely known among motorists as a centre of various kinds of food, especially grilled fish and shrimp.

It is also a centre for local products and souvenirs.

A committee from the provincial administration organistion will on Sunday conduct an assessment of the Covid-19 situation to determine when to reopen the market.

