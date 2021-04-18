Most support govt's plan to create special holiday: poll

Section
Thailand
General

published : 18 Apr 2021 at 10:37

writer: Online Reporters

A majority of people agree with the government's intention to create a special, long holiday similar to Songkran to help stimulate the country's sagging economy, according to a survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on April 6-15 on 1,447 people throughout the country.

Asked how they viewed the government's plan, a majority -- 62.34% -- agreed with it, 23.50% disagreed and 14.16% were uncertain.

Asked their opinion about the number of existing holidays in Thailand, 53.28% said the number is appropriate, 32.34% said there are too many holidays and 14.38% said there aren't enough.

Asked which holiday is most important to them, with each respondent allowed to give more than one answer, most of the respondents -- 81.30% -- chose the New Year holiday, followed by 76.56% for the Songkran festival; 48.37% the Father's and Mother's days; 34.99% the beginning and end of the Buddhist Lent; and 27.41% the Makabucha Day.

