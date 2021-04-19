Forensic official catches Covid-19

An official of the Central Institute of Forensic Medicine has been infected with Covid-19, prompting the closure of the one-stop-service office for five days to prevent the virus spreading, CIFS director Pol Lt Col Songsak Raksaksakul said on Monday.

The CIFS director said the infected official was being treated by the Nonthaburi public health office.



The one-stop office had been sprayed with disinfectant and closed until April 23, he said.



Pol Lt Col Songsak said officials who had been in close contact with the patient were placed in home-isolation for 15 days.



The timelines of those deemed at-risk were being investigated by disease control officials, as required by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration .



Some CIFS officials had been instructed to work from home, he added.