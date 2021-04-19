Schools still set to reopen May 17

Officials confirm the new school semester is still set to start on May 17, but it could be delayed if the Covid-19 situation remains serious. (Bangkok Post file photo)

All primary and secondary schools are still scheduled to reopen on May 17, but this could change if the coronavirus spike is not reined in, Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong said on Monday.

The decision to keep the school term calendar unchanged at this time was agreed on at a meeting of senior education officials, the minister said.

However, it was also agreed the first semester opening could be delayed to June 1, if needed, if measures to stem the Covid-19 outbreak did not lead to an improving situation.