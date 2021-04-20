Silent protest in Samut Prakan

Activists stand in quiet protest in front of Samut Prakan Court, holding pictures of people detained for lese majeste under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, calling for their release on bail. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A small group of people, terming themselves independent political activists, stood in silent protest in front of Samut Prakan Court on Monday evening, calling for the release on bail of detainees charged with lese majeste under Section 112 of the Criminal Code.

The 10 people stood far apart, holding posters with pictures of people accused of insulting the monarchy, including Arnon Nampa, Jatipat Boonpattararaksa or "Pai Dao Din", Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak and Chaiamorn Kaewiboonphan aka Ammy The Bottom Blues.



The silent protest started at 5.30pm and ended at 6.42pm, for a total time of 1 hour and 12 minutes, or 112. They called for the court to allow the release on bail of those detained under Section 112, so they could defend themselves properly within the judicial process.



They said they would protest every day until the court grants them bail.