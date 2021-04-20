Section
10 new virus cases in Nakhon Phanom pub cluster
Thailand
General

published : 20 Apr 2021 at 11:32

writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai

People take Covid-19 tests outside Nakhon Phanom provincial hall on Tuesday, when 10 new infections were confirmed in the northeastern province. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)
NAKHON PHANOM: Ten new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Nakhon Phanom province, most linked to local entertainment venues where more than 1,500 customers have now been tested.

Governor Kaisorn Kongchalard and senior health officials announced the 10 new infections on Tuesday, raising the total number in the northeastern province to 43.

They were from a cluster in the Muang municipality, where a pub employee was believed infected with the virus by visitors coming from risk provinces. The disease spread quickly, the governor said at a media briefing on the Covid-19 situation.

People who visited entertainment venues between April 4 and 12 are asked to give a Covid-19  swab at the provincial hall, where a testing station will remain open until April 22. To date, more than1,500 people had given samples, he said. Results were expected this week. 

All entertainment venues in Muang district have been ordered closed for 14 days and are being disinfected. Popular tourist spots in 12 districts have also been temporarily closed to the public. They include Wat Phrathat Phanom Voramahaviharn in That Phanom district and Lan Phaya Srisatta Nakharat, also known as the Naga monument, in Muang district. 

People arriving from any of 18 provinces declared red zones must report to authorities and  must self-quarantine. Field hospitals in the province’s 12 districts have more than 300 beds, enough for any infected people, the governor said.

