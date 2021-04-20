Cabinet approves B3bn more for Rao Chana subsidies

People wait at KTB in Tesco Lotus Bangkapi on Feb 15 to register for financial aid under the Rao Chana scheme. (File photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The cabinet approved another 3.04 billion baht in Covid-19 relief handouts under the Rao Chana (We Win) programme on Tuesday, extending the subsidy to another 2.4 million people.

The weekly cabinet meeting approved a Finance Ministry proposal to expand the assistance package from 31.1 million people, under the previous 210.20 billion baht budget, to 33.5 million people.

This would raise the budget framework for the scheme to 213.24 billion baht, an increase of 3.04 billion baht.

The proposal also extended the deadline for approved applicants to use the 7,000 baht subsidy from May 31 to June 30 this year.

In January, the cabinet confirmed 210 billion baht in handouts to alleviate hardship caused by the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

Under the Rao Chana programme, the government provides a total of 7,000 baht for each person registered as being affected by the pandemic. Approved applicants can use the subsidy to buy food, drinks and essential goods.