Pub cluster grows in Nakhon Phanom

Workers are spraying disinfectant in the heart of Nakhon Phanom province on Tuesday night. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: The number of Covid-19 cases linked to a nightspot in this northeastern province has risen to 52, with nine new infections reported on Wednesday.

Nakhon Phanom governor Kraisorn Kongchalard said mass testing was underway to contain the spread of the virus. About 1,500 peope who had visited the pub had been tested so far. New cases were being detected each day.

Test results were still awaited for about 1,000 people as of Wednesday morning, he said.

The governor said roads in the centre of Nakhon Phanom were sprayed with disinfectant overnight, as part of efforts to control the spread of the disease.

Entertainment venues and service parlours had been closed for 14 days and people arriving from 18 high-risk Covid-19 provinces were required to self-quarantine for 14 days, he said.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said on Tuesday that Covid-19 cases linked to bars, pubs and clubs had spread ro 71 provinces this month.