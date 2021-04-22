Student places 'assured' for term

Students will be able to secure places in primary and secondary schools before the new term reopens in the middle of next month, says the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec).

The commission was moving to allay growing concerns among parents that the fresh Covid-19 outbreak might disrupt the admission of students in new schools, after months in which many students had to study from home.

Admission exams for Prathom 1 (grade 1), Mathayom 1 (grade 7) and Mathayom 4 (grade 10) students are being organised nationwide in the coming weeks despite daily Covid-19 infections across the country exceeding 1,000.

Obec secretary-general Amporn Pinasa said on Wednesday he instructed education zone office directors around the country to defer admission exam dates and review guidelines for arranging the tests in line with orders from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The guidelines incorporate steps to be implemented for receiving student applications, lot drawing procedures adopted as a method of admitting students in some schools, the announcement of the test results and the registration of new students.

The CCSA has announced a ban on gatherings and the organising of activities that can endanger public health.

This includes a temporary suspension of the use of buildings in schools and educational providers for tests, training or activities involving more than 50 people unless prior permission is secured from authorities.

The ban has not prevented the scheduling of exams and subsequent procedures associated with admitting new students for the next school term, which is set to begin on May 17, Obec said.

The Education Ministry has decided the May 17 reopening date will go ahead as planned despite earlier reports that it might be deferred to June 1.

Mr Amporn said school admission and other related plans have been reviewed with new dates released.

The drawing of lots for the admission of Prathom 1 students has been rescheduled for May 2 with the registration of new students set for May 4.

For Mathayom 1, applications will be accepted between April 24-28 and the admission exam held on May 6 with exam results to be announced on May 8.

For Mathayom 4, applications are also to be submitted between April 24-28 and the admission exam is set for May 9 with results to be announced on May 12. Schools for the disabled have set application submissions for April 24-30 and enrolment for May 15.

Parents facing problems enrolling their children in schools should contact education offices in their area so the children can be placed in time for the new term.