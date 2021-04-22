24 new infections in Ayutthaya include 2-year-old girl

People gather at the shutdown Central Shrimp Market in Ayutthaya's Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district on April 18 to get Covid-19 tests. (Photo: Sunthon Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: Twenty-four new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Ayutthaya, including a 2-year-old girl infected at the Central Shrimp Market, raising the total number of cases in the province from the latest outbreak to 249.

Provincial authorities on Thursday reported that the 24 cases were people who caught the disease at the shrimp market or were infected by family members and since confirmed cases.

Three caught the virus at the market - two women, aged 30 and 40 years, and a girl aged 2, all from Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district.

The new infections raised the number of cases in this central province from the latest virus wave to 249. In April alone, there were 189.

Of the total 249 cases, 62 had recovered and 187 others remained at hospitals.

Authorities said those who were at risk had already taken Covid-19 tests. Now, 124 people were still awaiting test results.

The provincial disease control panel ordered the closure of the Central Shrimp Market in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district for seven days, from April 21 to April 27, for disinfecting.

The provincial administration organization earlier closed the market for two days, April 17 and 18, for cleaning after at least 17 people were believed to have caught the virus from people working there.