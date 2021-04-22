DSI head office being disinfected

The head office of the Department of Special Investigation, at the government complex in Chaeng Wattana, was closed on Thursday for disinfection after an official there tested positive for Covid-19.

DSI director-general Korawat Panprapakorn said the DSI office on the eighth floor of Building B at the government complex in Laksi district was closed for one day.

The infected official had already been admitted to a public hospital for treatment.

He said the official sought a Covid-19 test at Chulabhorn Hospital after his son was confirmed infected with the disease on Monday.

The man had spent most of his time at the DSI and at his home in Chokchai 4 area, Pol Lt Col Korawat said.

He also ordered 14-day quarantine for other officials who worked closely with the infected man, and DSI staff would be tested for Covid-19.