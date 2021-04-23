Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Ministry offers advice to overstayers in Malaysia
Thailand
General

Ministry offers advice to overstayers in Malaysia

published : 23 Apr 2021 at 09:04

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Tanee Sangrat, spokesman of the Foreign Ministry
Tanee Sangrat, spokesman of the Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry has urged Thais who have overstayed their visas in Malaysia to quickly apply for repatriation to avoid legal penalties.

Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said the Thai embassy in Kuala Lumpur and the Thai consulates in Penang and Kota Bharu have urged Thais who have overstayed since Jan 1 last year to register for repatriation on http://dcaregistration.mfa.go.th. After their requests are approved, they are required to present certificates of entry, which can be downloaded from the website, to the Malaysian immigration office to request special passes, which cost 100 ringgit (762 baht) apiece.

Whether they will also have to pay fines for overstaying is up to Malaysian immigration officials, said Mr Tanee, who serves as director-general of the ministry's Department of Information. Those who have overstayed since before Jan 1 last year or before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and those who entered Malaysian illegally are not exempt.

Thais who are at risk of breaking the law are advised to join Malaysia's Recalibration Programme (Repatriation) and arrange to pay the fine of 500 ringgit. They will then be given a special pass to return to Thailand without being prosecuted in Malaysia. The deadline for leaving Malaysia under the repatriation programme is June 30, Mr Tanee said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Beavers introduced by humans threaten Patagonian forest

TIERRA DEL FUEGO, Chile: The Karukinka natural park on Chile's side of the Tierra del Fuego archipelago guards a treasure trove of ancient beech trees saved from the chainsaws of loggers.

09:16
Thailand

Ministry offers advice to overstayers in Malaysia

The Foreign Ministry has urged Thais who have overstayed their visas in Malaysia to quickly apply for repatriation to avoid legal penalties.

09:04
Business

China's Fishing Fleet Drives Beijing's Global Ambitions

In Beijing's push to become a maritime superpower, China's fishing fleet has grown to become the world's largest by far -- and it has turned more aggressive, provoking tensions around the globe.

08:55