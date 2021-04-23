Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Red Cross in urgent need of blood
Thailand
General

Red Cross in urgent need of blood

published : 23 Apr 2021 at 05:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The Thai Red Cross Society has issued an urgent appeal for blood, saying supplies have dropped dramatically since the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

Assoc Prof Dr Dujjai Chaiwanichsiri, director of the National Blood Centre, said donations have plummeted to 2,000 units per day since early April while demand at more than 340 hospitals nationwide is for between 6,500-7,000 units. She said the pandemic has forced the cancellation of many blood donation activities and now concern is growing as treatment for some groups of patients that involves giving blood transfusions cannot be postponed.

Assoc Prof Dr Dujjai gave assurances that donation centres across the country strictly observe Covid-19 prevention measures to ensure the safety of donors. However, she asked potential donors who have Covid-19-like symptoms, have visited high-risk areas or have come into contact with Covid-19 patients to refrain from making a donation for at least 14 days.

Those who were given the Covid-19 vaccine can donate blood, she said. Recipients of Sinovac jabs can donate blood one week after receiving the shots while recipients of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson are asked to wait four weeks before making a blood donation.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Shopping centres' safety

Central Pattana (CPN) has reassured customers of hygiene and safety measures at 33 shopping centres nationwide while encouraging the public to practice self-discipline.

07:06
Sports

Inoculation of Thai players for UAE trip gets underway

The first batch of national team players was on Thursday administered the initial dose of Covid-19 vaccine before participating in a training camp for the 2022 Fifa World Cup Group G qualifiers in the United Arab Emirates in June.

06:30
Thailand

For mild suffers

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has handed over 600,000 fatalaijone capsules to its affiliated hospitals nationwide to treat Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms.

06:24