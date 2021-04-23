Red Cross in urgent need of blood

The Thai Red Cross Society has issued an urgent appeal for blood, saying supplies have dropped dramatically since the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

Assoc Prof Dr Dujjai Chaiwanichsiri, director of the National Blood Centre, said donations have plummeted to 2,000 units per day since early April while demand at more than 340 hospitals nationwide is for between 6,500-7,000 units. She said the pandemic has forced the cancellation of many blood donation activities and now concern is growing as treatment for some groups of patients that involves giving blood transfusions cannot be postponed.

Assoc Prof Dr Dujjai gave assurances that donation centres across the country strictly observe Covid-19 prevention measures to ensure the safety of donors. However, she asked potential donors who have Covid-19-like symptoms, have visited high-risk areas or have come into contact with Covid-19 patients to refrain from making a donation for at least 14 days.

Those who were given the Covid-19 vaccine can donate blood, she said. Recipients of Sinovac jabs can donate blood one week after receiving the shots while recipients of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson are asked to wait four weeks before making a blood donation.