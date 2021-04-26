German, Thai arrested selling 'ice' in Pattaya

German Claus Mike Haberstroh and Thai transvestite Panadchai "Po Po" Noo-chit after their arrest by narcotics suppression police in Pattaya on Sunday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: Two men, German and Thai, were arrested in a sting by narcotics suppression police on Sunday night on charges of selling crystal methamphetamine.

Claus Mike Haberstroh, 59, and Panadchai "Po Po" Noo-chit, 29, a transvestite from Yasothon province, were detaind at house No 100/163 in Soi Khao Talo 5, tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district.



They were arrested while handing 39.16 grammes of crystal meth, known as ice, to a police undercover agent who went to the house to collect the drug after transferring money into the Gernman's bank account.



Police said Mr Haberstroh was a lorry driver in Germany and had retired and moved to live in Pattaya. He met Mr Panadchai in a nightspot. The two lived together as a pair and allegedly became involved in the drug trade.



They were charged with having an illegal drug in their possession with intent to sell. Assets worth about 300,000 baht were seized for examination.