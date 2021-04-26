Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
German, Thai arrested selling 'ice' in Pattaya
Thailand
General

German, Thai arrested selling 'ice' in Pattaya

published : 26 Apr 2021 at 11:06

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

German Claus Mike Haberstroh and Thai transvestite Panadchai
German Claus Mike Haberstroh and Thai transvestite Panadchai "Po Po" Noo-chit after their arrest by narcotics suppression police in Pattaya on Sunday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: Two men, German and Thai, were arrested in a sting by narcotics suppression police on Sunday night on charges of selling crystal methamphetamine.

Claus Mike Haberstroh, 59, and Panadchai "Po Po" Noo-chit, 29, a transvestite from Yasothon province, were detaind at house No 100/163 in Soi Khao Talo 5, tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district.

They were arrested while handing 39.16 grammes of crystal meth, known as ice, to a police undercover agent who went to the house to collect the drug after transferring money into the Gernman's bank account.

Police said Mr Haberstroh was a lorry driver in Germany and had retired and moved to live in Pattaya. He met Mr Panadchai in a nightspot. The two lived together as a pair and allegedly became involved in the drug trade.

They were charged with having an illegal drug in their possession with intent to sell. Assets worth about 300,000 baht were seized for examination.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Famed Phitsanulok temple hall closed 20 days

PHITSANULOK: The majestic vihara, or assembly hall, where the revered Buddha image Phra Phuttha Chinnarat is enshrined at Wat Phra Si Rattana Mahathat in Muang district has been closed for 20 days because of Covid-19 concerns.

12:53
World

US, Britain rush supplies to virus-stricken India

NEW DELHI: The US and Britain rushed ventilators and vaccine materials to India Monday as the country battles a catastrophic, record-breaking coronavirus wave that has overwhelmed hospitals and set crematoriums working at full capacity.

12:45
Thailand

Unmasked Songkran parties dent Phuket’s reopening hopes

PHUKET: Around the corner from the teeth-whitening clinic and the tattoo parlour with offerings in Russian, Hebrew and Chinese, near the outdoor eatery with fried rice meant to fuel sunburned tourists or tired go-go dancers, the Hooters sign has lost its H.

12:37