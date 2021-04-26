Thailand adds 2,048 Covid cases, 8 deaths Monday

Section
Thailand
General

published : 26 Apr 2021 at 11:19

writer: Online reporters

Medical staff are seen on Saturday at the Elegant Airport Hotel, a hotel converted into a field hospital for Covid-19 patients in Bangkok, to accommodate a surge in the number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the country. (Photo by (AFP Photo / Bangkok Metropolitan Administration)
Thailand on Monday logged eight additional Covid-related deaths and 2,048 new cases.

-- More to follow --

