144 inmates infected at Chiang Mai prison

Dr Chatuchai Maneerat (centre), chief public health executive of Chiang Mai province, together with other health personnel, updates the situation in the province on Monday. (Photo supplied by Panumet Tanraksa)

A field hospital has been set up in Zone 6 of the Chiang Mai prison after 144 new prisoners and two officials were found to have been infected with Covid-19, Corrections Department director-general Aryut Sinthoppan said on Monday.

Mr Aryut said the new infections were detected between April 12-22 while new prisoners were put in quarantine for Covid-19 screening.



The two prison officials infected with the virus had been admitted to a field hospital for treatment.



As for the 144 new prisoners who had also been infected, Zone 6 of the Chiang Mai prison had been turned into a field hospital to take care of them.



The field hospital would also take other inmates who had been imprisoned and infected with Covid-19.



Zone 6 is originally designed as a reception area for new inmates before they are sent to other zones.



According to Mr Aryut, the Chiang Mai prison in Mae Taeng district now holds a total of 6,404 prisoners.