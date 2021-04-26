144 inmates infected at Chiang Mai prison
published : 26 Apr 2021 at 16:09
writer: King-oua Laohong
A field hospital has been set up in Zone 6 of the Chiang Mai prison after 144 new prisoners and two officials were found to have been infected with Covid-19, Corrections Department director-general Aryut Sinthoppan said on Monday.
Mr Aryut said the new infections were detected between April 12-22 while new prisoners were put in quarantine for Covid-19 screening.
The two prison officials infected with the virus had been admitted to a field hospital for treatment.
As for the 144 new prisoners who had also been infected, Zone 6 of the Chiang Mai prison had been turned into a field hospital to take care of them.
The field hospital would also take other inmates who had been imprisoned and infected with Covid-19.
Zone 6 is originally designed as a reception area for new inmates before they are sent to other zones.
According to Mr Aryut, the Chiang Mai prison in Mae Taeng district now holds a total of 6,404 prisoners.