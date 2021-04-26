Army van rear-ends truck, 3 soldiers killed

Rescuers sat the scene where an army van slammed into the rear of a parked lorry in Phanom Thuan district, Kanchanaburi, on Monday. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Three soldiers were killed when their van crashed into the rear of a parked trailer truck in Phanom Thuan district on Monday.

Pol Capt Taweesak Iamchongchan, deputy chief investigator for Phanom Thuan, said the accident occurred about 11.45am on Highway 324 at kilometre 16+140 near Moo 4 village in tambon Thung Samo.



The Bangkok-registered Toyota Ventury van ran into the back of an 18-wheel Hino trailer truck the drive had parked on the roadside after a tyre burst.

Police and medical staff from Chao Khun Paiboon Phanom Thuan Hospital reported that three people in military uniforms were found dead in the wrecked van. They were later identified as Sgt Kittisak Suankhem, 30, the driver, Sgt Maj Suchon Onthong, 57, and Capt Somchai Thaepmee, 59, all from a transport battalion of the Kanchanaburi-based 9th Infantry Division.



Rescuers used hydraulic jacks to tear open the crumpled van and extract their bodies.



An officer, who asked not to be named, said he and four others had left in the van from the 9th Infantry Division about 5am. They were heading to the Army's Land Transport Department in Nonthaburi province to pick up a Ford Everest sport utility vehicle for official use.



Two of them drove back to Kanchanaburi in the Ford Everest. The three other soldiers were returning in the van that crashed.



Police were investigating.