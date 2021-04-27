Stricken massage parlours seek govt relief

Massage therapists demand compensation from City Hall after their businesses were ordered to close by City Hall to contain the spread of Covid-19. Pornprom Satrabhaya

Representatives of the spa and massage parlour industry in the capital are pleading with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to provide some form of tailored financial aid to offset the impact of Covid-19 after being hit with a 14-day closure order to curb the spread of the virus.

On Monday, the Charawi Association for the Conservation of Thai Massage submitted a letter to Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang after a City Hall order on Saturday forced 31 related businesses to close their doors for two weeks as of Monday.

Pitak Yotha, the association's president, said after submitting the letter that he and other massage business operators wanted the BMA and Pol Gen Aswin to offer some kind of assistance to help them overcome the financial losses incurred by the weekend National Communicable Disease Control Committee order.

He said this was the third such enforced closure in less than a year after a three-month shuttering ended last June only to be followed by another 26-day shutdown at the end of December.

"The income is lost yet we remain responsible for all costs -- rental fees, worker salaries, electricity and water without any government help," Mr Pitak said.

They proposed the BMA exempt rent for now and reconsider letting them reopen under strict health controls.

"Our workers have been laid off and have families to support. They need help too," he said.