Fair treatment promised for mask violators

Police say they will take legal action on people who fail to wear face masks as 56 provinces impose the requirement in a bid to control Covid-19. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Police say people who have failed to wear masks in public places will be treated fairly when being fined as the requirement is now imposed in 56 provinces.

Spokesman Pol Maj Gen Yingyos Thepchamnong said police would not arrest all who failed to wear face masks but would listen to their explanations and apply appropriate discretion in determining the fines.

However, the spokesman urged people to voluntarily follow the new rule that provincial authorities imposed to control Covid-19. It was impossible for police to take action on all the people who failed to wear masks, he said.

Pol Maj Gen Yingyos said the fine on violators was capped at 20,000 baht. Police would fine first-time violators 6,000 baht, then 12,000 baht for second offences and 20,000 baht for subsequent offences.

The fine would be reduced to one-third for children younger than two years and those who could not afford it, he said.

For those who fail to pay the fine, police would ask the court for a ruling, he said.

On Tuesday authorities in 56 out of 77 provinces required residents to wear face masks while being outside their homes.

In the Central Plains and the East, they are Kanchanaburi (only at markets), Prachin Buri, Phetchaburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Samut Sakhon, Lop Buri, Samut Prakan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chon Buri, Saraburi, Trat, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Chanthaburi, Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Chachoengsao, Ang Thong, Sa Kaeo and Nakhon Nayok.

Southern provinces with the rule are Surat Thani, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Phangnga, Phuket, Ranong, Satun, Songkhla, Yala, Krabi and Phatthalung.

Northern provinces under the same rule are Sukhothai, Tak, Phetchabun, Uttaradit, Lamphun, Phitsanulok and Chiang Mai.

In the Northeast, they are Yasothon, Nong Khai, Ubon Ratchathani, Chaiyaphum, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Udon Thani, Loei, Amnat Charoen, Buri Ram, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen and Kalasin.