New school term opening delayed to June 1

Prathom Suksa 6 students at Wat Bung Thong Lang school, under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, sit the nationwide Ordinary National Education Test (Onet) in maths, science, Thai and English on March 13. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Education Ministry has decided to delay the opening of the new school term to June 1 over rising Covid-19 concerns.

Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong said on Tuesday the decision was made at a meeting with the permanent secretary and secretaries-general of the Office of the Basic Education Commission, the Office of the Vocational Education Commission, the Office of the Private Education Commission and the Office of the Non-formal and Information Education.

They were briefed on the Covid-19 situation, and discussed the reopening of schools.

The meeting resolved to postpone the opening of the first term of the new academic year from May 17 until June 1, on the grounds that coronavirus infections may be more severe and that would affect classes and activities.

Parents were also worried, she said.

The ministry had prepared guidelines to ensure the delay would not affect learning opportunities and the rights of students.

Between May 17 and May 31, all schools and teaching personnel were to prepare learning places, management and other related tasks for the new term, and ensure a full understanding with parents, Ms Trinuch said.

Teachers may be assigned to visit students at their home and to organise extra learning activities online, she said.

The ministry would constantly assess the Covid-19 situation and announcements issued by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), because it wanted to mininise the impact on students of the delay in the reopenig of schools.

Schools on the outskirts of towns which were only slightly affected by the Covid-19 outbreak may be able to provide normal courses, the minister said.

“At the moment, admissions for Mathayom Suksa 1 and Mathayom Suksa 4 students at schools across the country have not been completed.

"About 10,000 schools failed to meet the deadline on the student admission calendar, which is another reason the opening of the new school year has to be delayed.

"The new term is delayed for just 11 days. During this period, all educational institutes must prepare courses to meet the curriculum. The end of the school term remains unchanged, as on the school calendar, on Oct 11,’’ the minister said.