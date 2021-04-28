Face mask rules, curfews expanded

People wearing face masks walk through the Siam Square area in central Bangkok on Sunday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

It is now mandatory to wear a face mask when outside your home in 63 of the 77 provinces in the country, under regulations to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The rule has now been extended to include the northeastern provinces of Nakhon Ratchasima, Bung Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu and Roi Et; the central plains provinces of Sing Buri and Nakhon Sawan; and the southern province of Chumphon, the Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday.

This is an increase from 56 provinces where the requirement already applied.

In the Central Plans and the East, they are Kanchanaburi (only at markets), Prachin Buri, Phetchaburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Samut Sakhon, Lop Buri, Samut Prakan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chon Buri, Saraburi, Trat, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Chanthaburi, Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Chachoengsao, Ang Thong, Sa Kaeo and Nakhon Nayok.

Southern provinces are Surat Thani, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Phangnga, Phuket, Ranong, Satun, Songkhla, Yala, Krabi and Phatthalung.

Northern provinces are Sukhothai, Tak, Phetchabun, Uttaradit, Lamphun, Phitsanulok and Chiang Mai.

In the Northeast, they are Yasothon, Nong Khai, Ubon Ratchathani, Chaiyaphum, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Udon Thani, Loei, Amnat Charoen, Buri Ram, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen and Kalasin.

Police said the fine for mask violations was set at up to 20,000 baht, but for first-time offenders it would start at 6,000 baht and gradually increase on subsequent offences.

In addition, curfews are now in force in eight provinces, up from six previously. They are: Trang (10pm-3am), Nonthaburi (9pm-4am), Bung Kan (11pm-4am), Pathum Thani (9pm-4am), Songkhla (10pm-4am), Samut Prakan (9pm-4am), Samut Sakhon (11pm-4am) and Surat Thani (10pm-4am).