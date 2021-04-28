Infection closes Hat Yai's Kim Yong market

Kim Yong market, a major tourist attraction in Songkhla's Hat Yai city, was shuttered and quiet on Wednesday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Popular Kim Yong market, a drawcard for Thais and foreigners, has been closed for three days for disinfecting after a trader was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The market sells flowers, fruit, snacks and clothing. It is a major tourist landmark in the heart of Hat Yai city.

The three-day closure, until April 30, was announced after a male vendor at the market was found to be infected with the virus. Six people who had been in close contact with him have been sent for Covid-19 testing at a unit in the Hat Yai Municipal public park.

Starting on Tuesday night, the two floors of the market and the surrounding area are being sprayed with disinfectant.



The market usually bustles with people coming and going, but was eerily quiet on Wednesday.



A woman trader said this was the first time the market had been closed since the big flood in 2010.



As of Wednesday, Songkhla had a total of 515 Covid-19 patients, most of them - 402 - in Hat Yai.