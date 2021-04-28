Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Court doles out fines for face mask violations
Thailand
General

Court doles out fines for face mask violations

published : 28 Apr 2021 at 19:35

writer: Post Reporters

The driver and passengers in a lorry are seen wearing masks after mask-wearing was made compulsory in vehicles with at least one passenger. (Photo by Pornprom Satrabhaya)
The driver and passengers in a lorry are seen wearing masks after mask-wearing was made compulsory in vehicles with at least one passenger. (Photo by Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Courts have fined at least nine people so far this week for not wearing face masks in public, as part of stiffer measures to crack down on those flouting anti-Covid rules.

The fines varied from 1,000 baht to 4,000 baht, although they can go as high as 20,000 baht.

Office of the Judiciary spokesman Suriyan Hongvilai said on Wednesday the amounts imposed on offenders varied depending on the gravity of the crime committed and the circumstances surrounding the offence.

The wearing of face masks has been made mandatory by an administrative order issued by provincial governors as part of the latest measure to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Mask wearing is also compulsory for motorists. A driver with one or more passengers in the same vehicle must don a mask, as must the passengers.

On Monday, the provincial court in Wiang Sa district of Surat Thani fined two people 2,000 baht each for failing to wear a mask. The fine, however, was halved because they admitted their guilt.

Another person in the same district was fined 1,000 baht on Tuesday.

Tuesday also saw two people fined 4,000 baht each by the provincial court in Ayutthaya and another two were fined the same amount in Yala.

These fines were also halved after the guilty parties confessed, as were the 2,000-baht fines for two people in Yala’s Betong district on Tuesday.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (8)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Myanmar junta launches fresh air raids near Thai border

Myanmar's military launched air assaults for the second day in a row into rebel-held territory after gunfire was heard from Mae Hong Son province, a Thai official said Wednesday, as fighting escalates along the border.

19:55
Thailand

Court doles out fines for face mask violations

Courts have fined at least nine people so far this week for not wearing face masks in public, as part of stiffer measures to crack down on those flouting anti-Covid rules.

19:35
Sports

Thai golfer Patty hopes to impress in Singapore as LPGA Tour returns to Asia

SINGAPORE: ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit will make her debut at the HSBC Women's World Championship starting on Thursday.

18:58